Bournemouth 0 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper had very little to do and was largely a spectator. When he was called into action, everything was fairly straightforward.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo did OK. There were no major mistakes, as well as nothing outstanding. A solid display.

Nathan Collins - 8

Alongside Collins' centre-back partner Kilman, the pair were the two best players on the pitch. Composed with the ball, good positioning and strong in the air.

Max Kilman - 8

Everything written next to Collins' name can be echoed for Kilman – a very assured performance.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4

Unfortunately Jonny struggled. He lost possession countless times, make glaring mistakes that handed Bournemouth the ball in dangerous areas – particularly in the first half – and struggled to have any impact.

Ruben Neves - 6

An uncharacteristically sloppy performance by Neves' standards. He was not poor, but he gave the ball away more often than expected and saw attacks break down due to decision making.

Matheus Nunes - 6

A pretty lacklustre display from Nunes who went quiet for large periods of the game. He will need time to get up to speed.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Moutinho seemed to be chasing shadows for too much of the game. It passed him by too easily and he was unable to get a grip on proceedings.

Goncalo Guedes - 5

He worked hard in spells but flattered to deceive. He slowed the game down too much and was not as direct as he has been in other games.

Raul Jimenez - 4

Unfortunately Jimenez looked lost. He did not take up the right positions and struggled to get a foothold in the game. He did, however, look better once Podence was introduced.

Pedro Neto - 4

A very frustrating display from Neto who, in a similar fashion to Guedes, slowed the game down too much. Every pass was backwards, he was too negative and did not look like the Neto we've become used to seeing.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Semedo, 59) 6, Daniel Podence (for Nunes, 76) 7, Adama Traore (for Guedes, 76), 5.