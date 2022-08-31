What channel is Bournemouth vs Wolves? TV details and kick-off time for Premier League clash

Wolves have struggled for goals so far this season. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Bruno Lage's side now head to the south coast to play managerless Bournemouth who sacked boss Scott Parker after the 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool at the weekend.

Goals have been hard to come by so far this season, with Wolves finding the net just twice from their opening four league fixtures which have resulted in two draws and two defeat.

Wolves were one of three sides - along with Everton and Leicester - going into the midweek fixtures without a league win so far.

Since the weekend Wolves have agreed a £15.4m deal for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as they look to bolster their attack and hopefully propel them up the table.

What time is Bournemouth vs Wolves?

Bournemouth vs Wolves is one of five Premier League matches being played tonight, and one of three kicking off at 7.30pm.

Local rivals Aston Villa also kick-off at 7.30pm in North London where they take on early pacesetters Arsenal, the only side to have recorded a 100 per cent record in the league so far.

The other matches being played on Wednesday are: Man City vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm); West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur (7.45pm); Liverpool vs Newcastle (8pm).

Bournemouth vs Wolves TV channel

All midweek matches are being shown live by BT Sport, including all five fixtures tonight.

Wolves' visit to The Vitality will be shown on BT Sport 5, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

BT Sport is advertising that all games can be viewed online by fans who buy a non-contract monthly pass, meaning that supporters who aren't BT Sport subscribers have still got time to purchase access to the match

A monthly pass costs £25 and will start working on the BT Sport website or app 15 minutes after being purchased.

Next fixture