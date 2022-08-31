Bruno Lage calls for patience and time from Wolves fans

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The travelling supporters chanted for Lage to make changes during the game and booed at full-time after the toothless display at the Vitality Stadium.

Supporters online have also made their frustrations know, while Lage insisted he was happy with the performance and the chances his side created, but was disappointed they could not take all three points.

Having made several big changes to the squad and changed to a new system, Lage has now called for time and believes the goals and results will soon flow.

"We are working so hard to build this squad. Be patient and give us time," he said.

"I watched the enthusiastic fans who came here and we did everything in our hands to play well. I think we dominated the game with around 70 per cent of possession.

"How many chances did we create? It's a question of patience and time. I believe a lot in our work.

"Now we have another striker and maybe we'll have him for the next game. Matheus and Guedes are here, Pedro also. We are playing in a different system and players are coming at the last minute.

"Now it's a question of time for the players and also for me to work with them. Now we don't have that time as we are playing and still playing, so the fans should be confident.

"Look at how the players ran, the ball possession we have, how we're creating so many chances – they (the fans) should be frustrated about the result, like I am and the players are, but confident for the future.

"We are not happy (that we couldn't win) but we need to understand what we're doing since our first day.

"I think we are doing a great job at rebuilding the team. The fans here saw what the team did from the first minute and the chances we created.

"We need time to work and for them (the new players) to adapt. We haven't started so well but I believe we will finish in a good position this year.

"One word for the fans, be patient. Trust in us. We will create the team that we want to be.

"We are building the squad that everyone wants. Now, everyone needs time. Me, but more importantly the players, because we can see the potential they have. Give the players time to adapt but it's important to see the good signs the team is doing."

Meanwhile, Lage insists Hwang Hee-chan is an important player for the club amid interest from Leeds.

The South Korean was an unused substitute against Bournemouth after Leeds made an approach to sign him, which Wolves rejected.

When asked if we will see movement with Hwang on deadline day, Lage said: "I really don't know.

"He's an important player for me and the club. What he did in the first half of last season was very good.

"He didn't start the pre-season as he was in the military. After he came and had a small injury and was out of training for around two weeks.