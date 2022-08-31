Bournemouth 0 Wolves 0 - Report

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

Despite the hosts coming into the game without a manager and off the back of a 9-0 battering at the hands of Liverpool, Wolves frustrated everyone with an old gold connection as they failed to break them down.

For all their control over the game and comfort in defence, Wolves were slow in attack and had no spark or intent.

They came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half but flattered to deceive, as the wait for a win continues.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

Bruno Lage named an unchanged side from the draw with Newcastle and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

The only change came on the bench, as Yerson Mosquera missed out and Connor Ronan came in.

Managerless Bournemouth, led by interim head coach Gary O’Neil following Scott Parker’s sacking, started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

They made four changes, which included giving goalkeeper Neto his debut.

A fairly quiet start saw the hosts vehemently appealing for a penalty after eight minutes when Jordan Zemura took a tumble claiming Pedro Neto had fouled him, but referee Anthony Taylor was spot on when he waved it away.

Wolves almost burst the game into life when Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar. A wonderful cross-field pass from Joao Moutinho found Pedro Neto, who pulled it back to Nunes and his first-time effort clipped the top of the woodwork.

A Nelson Semedo error then saw Bournemouth break forward through Ryan Christie, but Wolves eventually mopped up the danger when Nathan Collins cleared his lines.

Another Semedo mistake saw Wolves have to recover in midfield before springing a counter-attack. It resulted in Neto shooting from the edge of the box and flashing an effort just wide of the post.

Wolves were comfortable without offering any real threat. They were missing a spark after 30 minutes, and could have conceded when Zemura crossed low from the left, but Collins made a vital interception with Dominic Solanke lurking.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

A low ball into the box could have found Raul Jimenez if he was in the right position, to the fury of Lage on the sidelines. Moments later, a last-ditch Bournemouth recovery denied Jimenez going through on goal.

Wolves’ lack of urgency frustrated the travelling supporters as they entered half-time with a tame goalless draw.

The first chance of the second half fell to the hosts, as Solanke rose highest to meet a cross but his header was straight at Jose Sa.

Wolves made a sluggish start to the half and kept handing the ball back to the hosts and inviting pressure. Max Kilman and Collins both made important interceptions to keep the game level.

Frankly, by the hour mark Wolves’ performance was inept and lacking imagination. Every time they broke forward the wingers, especially Neto, turned inside and played a backwards pass, to the anger of the travelling supporters. Jimenez, too, was struggling for any foothold in the game.

Bournemouth were happy to sit in and counter too, as they were consistently warned and punished for time wasting.

The frustration was so apparent that after 70 minutes the Wolves fans began chanting, ‘Bruno, Bruno make a sub’ - a damning indictment for the manager.

Lage switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation after 76 minutes and introduced Daniel Podence and Adama Traore, in an effort to find a winning goal.

The biggest chance of the game fell to Jimenez after 78 minutes and he had to score. Wolves broke forward quickly and Neto played the striker clean through on goal. He attempted to chip it over Neto and poked it aimlessly wide of the post.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

Wolves kept pushing and were inches away from taking the lead when a Podence back post header beat Neto, but was cleared off the line by Lloyd Kelly.

The visitors were enjoying their best spell of the game but were running out of time. In the 87th minute Podence whipped in an inviting cross and Jimenez headed just wide of the far post with the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Kelly made another huge block to deny a Moutinho effort, as Wolves fought for a late winner.

Bournemouth had a chance on the break and earned a corner, which Wolves dealt with. However, they ran out of time to create anything clear-cut in the final moments and had to settle for a point, to the dismay of the away fans.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo (Ait-Nouri, 59), Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Nunes (Podence, 76), Moutinho, Guedes (Traore, 76), Jimenez, Neto.

Subs not used: Sarkic, Gomes, Ronan, Dendoncker, Campbell, Hwang.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura (Fredericks, 69), Cook, Lerma, Billing (Moore, 77), Christie (Anthony, 86), Tavernier, Solanke.