Wolves agree fee with Nottingham Forest for Willy Boly

Willy Boly (Getty)

The 31-year-old is yet to feature this season and has played understudy to Max Kilman and Nathan Collins.

Head coach Bruno Lage revealed after Sunday's draw with Newcastle that Boly was chosen in the matchday squad but did not report for duty, as he looked to force through a move.

Wolves previously turned down a £1million bid from Forest, however a fee of £2.25 has now been agreed for the player who has one year left on his deal. That could also rise to £4.65million with add-ons that include appearances and Forest's Premier League survival.

Wolves are now working to replace Boly, with interest in both Jason Denayer and Craig Dawson.