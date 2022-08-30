Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves agree fee with Nottingham Forest for Willy Boly

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves defender Willy Boly is set for a switch to Nottingham Forest after the two clubs agreed a fee of £2.25million.

Willy Boly (Getty)
Willy Boly (Getty)

The 31-year-old is yet to feature this season and has played understudy to Max Kilman and Nathan Collins.

Head coach Bruno Lage revealed after Sunday's draw with Newcastle that Boly was chosen in the matchday squad but did not report for duty, as he looked to force through a move.

Wolves previously turned down a £1million bid from Forest, however a fee of £2.25 has now been agreed for the player who has one year left on his deal. That could also rise to £4.65million with add-ons that include appearances and Forest's Premier League survival.

Wolves are now working to replace Boly, with interest in both Jason Denayer and Craig Dawson.

The centre-back is set for a medical tomorrow.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News