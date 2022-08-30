Wolfpack ponder just where Wolves went wrong

Bruno Lage

James Pugh

Always hurts to throw away a lead but probably a fair result.

Newcastle were by far the better team in the second half and Wolves failed to keep control of the game.

Some key positives, Neves had another masterclass and scored that absolute thunderstrike. Another one for the already stacked highlight reel.

The new boys Guedes, Collins and Nunes are exceptional signings and didn’t do too much wrong.

Really feel for Hwang, had an alright start to the season but the last two games have really knocked his confidence for six. Maybe a new start elsewhere might be best for all parties if Wolves get a good fee, but would have really liked to keep him in the squad. People are quick to forget he was one of our top goal scorers last year.

Chris Ward

Oh Bruno, this one is on you.

Another average performance summed up by a huge Hwang error. After a good midweek performance from Traore and a goal to his name, this game was crying out for him.

However, Bruno’s persistence with Hwang could end up being his downfall. It was another case of strange substitutions by Bruno which clearly impacted the tempo of the game just after we scored what we thought was our second goal.

Wolves again showed glimpses of the real quality they now possess, however, only in brief spells, and the time is ticking for Bruno to start getting a tune out of these superstars he has at his disposal.

There is plenty to be excited about, but the performances make it really hard to be.

John Lalley

Just a word about Willy Boly apparently failing to turn up for this fixture after being selected.

I indulge myself in quiet moments thinking how lucky I have been to see some great professionals representing Wolves.

I remember Malcolm Finlayson our 1960 Cup winning goalkeeper telling me that despite all his success as a millionaire businessman: ‘Nothing I have done in my life compares to playing for the Wolves. Nothing comes close.’