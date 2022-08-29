Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Player ratings

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

Sa struggled at times, making the occasional error with his distribution and not communicating with his back line. Not a disastrous display, but not his best.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A good showing from Semedo, who won his battles and kept Saint-Maximin quiet for the most part.

Nathan Collins - 7

A steady display from Collins, who did well in the air, but there was the odd error with the ball at his feet.

Max Kilman - 8

Kilman impressed again as he dominated both in the air and on the ground.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6

Jonny is still not quite convincing in a back four formation, but he looked more comfortable against Newcastle as he gets to grips with his role.

Ruben Neves - 9

Easily the best player on the pitch, Neves ran the show. He covered every blade of grass and impressed defensively and offensively. His range of passing is sublime and his goal was well-taken. I find it hard to justify giving any player a 10, as my perception of that is that they do not put a single foot wrong all game, but Neves was as close to that as possible.

Matheus Nunes - 7

Nunes is tidy, carries the ball well and is positive. He did, however, fail to impose himself going forward and could have more influence on the game.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Another hard-working display from Moutinho, who broke the game up very well.

Pedro Neto - 6

Neto still needs to be more direct and commit defenders. He does not seem himself at the moment.

Raul Jimenez - 6

Jimenez got into some good positions and battled, but was not found. He does, however, drift wide too often when Wolves need a focal point.

Goncalo Guedes - 6

Guedes has made a bright start in a Wolves shirt but seemed to play with the handbrake on against Newcastle. There is plenty more to come from him and Wolves may need it sooner rather than later.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Neto, 83), Daniel Podence (for Guedes, 83), Leander Dendoncker (for Moutinho, 95).