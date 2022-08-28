Wolves 1 Newcastle 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Neves rifled home a wonderful effort from distance to hand Wolves the lead, which they took into half-time.

The second half was much of the same as neither side was able to wrestle complete control of the fixture, as both continued to have chances and enjoy spells of pressure.

Raul Jimenez scored from close range just after the 80th minute, to send Molineux into raptures, before VAR and the referee chalked it off for a Pedro Neto foul in the build-up.