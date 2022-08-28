Notification Settings

'It feels like a defeat!' Wolves fans verdict on Newcastle draw after Ruben Neves stunner - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans gave their verdict following the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

An end-to-end contest saw both sides create chances in a frantic Sunday afternoon at Molineux.

Neves rifled home a wonderful effort from distance to hand Wolves the lead, which they took into half-time.

The second half was much of the same as neither side was able to wrestle complete control of the fixture, as both continued to have chances and enjoy spells of pressure.

Raul Jimenez scored from close range just after the 80th minute, to send Molineux into raptures, before VAR and the referee chalked it off for a Pedro Neto foul in the build-up.

As fate would have it, as the game ticked into the 90th minute, Saint-Maximin pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box to fire a world class volley into the bottom corner and see both teams take home a point.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

