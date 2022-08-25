Goals can help Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore – Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Adama Traore (Getty)

Both players were making their first starts of the campaign having recently come back from injury, and notched in the 2-1 win over Preston.

Now, Lage hopes the duo will add more competition and firepower to his squad and be buoyed by their strikes on Tuesday night.

When asked how important the goals will be to those two individuals, Lage said: “It’s very important.

“Adama started pre-season well and scored one goal against Forest Green in our first game. After, he had a little problem and needed to stop.

“I was so happy with Raul, the way he started pre-season with two games and two goals. I think we missed him in the first three games. With him, we have a reference in front.

“It’s important for them to have confidence, but more important it’s for everyone to get involved in the atmosphere of Molineux and have more minutes with the team.”

Wolves impressed in the first half before Hwang Hee-chan squandered a penalty and Ben Woodburn pulled a goal back for Preston – resulting in an anxious ending to the clash.

But Lage was delighted to go through to the third round and was pleased with the display.

He added: “It was a good performance, to be honest, with the way we started the game. When you come to games in the League Cup or FA Cup, the distance between the teams is not big because they come with extra motivation to have a good competition. This team, in the last five games, has not conceded any chances.

“But we started very well. The first 45 minutes was at a good tempo and good level. We created enough chances to be up 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time.

“When we didn’t score the penalty and then started the second half, from our throw we gave them the ball and a chance to score. The game was then unbalanced and we needed to refresh the team.

“We started for the first time with Raul, Semedo, Adama and Joao. The plan was for them to play 60 minutes and then we manage the game, that’s why we started very strong.

“But this is football. The result was open at 2-1, but I think we were in control of the game. There were one or two situations where Preston created danger near our box, but we had plenty of opportunities to score goals and finish the game.

“We had a lot of chances, scored two goals and put in a good performance. We continued in the competition and that’s the most important thing.