'Raul must take that penalty!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Carabao win over Preston - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The hosts dominated proceedings in the first half with a comfortable display. In defence they were untroubled and in attack they looked dangerous as Championship side Preston were pinned in their own half.

It only took eight minutes for Wolves to take a deserved lead when Raul Jimenez finished from close range after a flowing move, before donning some pirate attire for his celebration.

After a comfortable but slightly less exciting period, Adama Traore burst the game back into life with a spectacular volley from 20 yards that flew into the top corner in front of a delighted North Bank.