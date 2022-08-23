Dave Edwards: Wolves midfield one of the best - but Kane was difference

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans following the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Tottenham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans following the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Tottenham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Matheus Nunes made his debut on Saturday, but despite their midfield looking strong it was the scoring prowess of Harry Kane that was the difference

When I saw the line-up for Saturday, I was really excited.

Putting Matheus Nunes straight in was maybe a bit brave but he has already played league games this year.

That midfield three looked sensational. One of the best midfield threes in the Premier League on paper and they showed it. They dominated the game in the first half and should have been in front.

Although they didn’t have anything clear-cut, their chances were better than half chances. They were ones where you’d expect one to go in, or make Hugo Lloris work harder for.

Wolves will have gone into half-time over the moon but in the back of Bruno Lage’s mind he’d have been thinking ‘not this again’. Dominating games and creating good moments, but not scoring goals. In the second half, there was always going to be a reaction from Spurs and they did that.

Once a team gets in front against Wolves, that’s when they really struggle. All of a sudden they have to break a team down.

Look at the goal they scored against Leeds, it was a counter-attack, a quick flowing move. With the players they’ve had available so far this season, that is how Wolves are going to score.

Trying to break down a midfield and defence will be very difficult with the personnel Wolves have available. They’re not going to have players in the box who will physically impose themselves to get a goal, it has to be a well-crafted goal.

They’re crying out for a number nine to compliment what Raul Jimenez does. He’s coming back from another injury and will take time to get back to his best. And will he ever get back to his best? These are the harsh questions going on at Wolves at the moment.

If they want to really improve they need another number nine. The difference between the two teams on Saturday was Harry Kane.

Look at his movement for the goal, it was excellent. He’s always on the move in the box. For these top strikers it’s not about the first phase, they keep moving.

I felt a bit sorry for Nathan Collins. Although he should do a bit better defensively, Kane makes two or three different movements when the ball is nowhere near him.

As a defender you’re trying to keep your eye on the ball and grapple Kane at the same time. He keeps moving and gets into a position for a tap-in on the second phase.

Wolves haven’t got that type of player. They don’t have to be as good technically as Kane, but they need someone with that predatory instinct who is always on the move in the box.

It’s been a terrific window for the club and they have a squad that should be competing in the top eight in the Premier League.

We also saw a debut for Nunes, who looks like an exciting signing. He made a lot of runs into the box with a lot of purpose, which will free up the number nine and give them more space.

The balance in midfield compliments each other. He is technically very gifted but also an athlete who gets around the pitch.