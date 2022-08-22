Jonny backing Wolves to shine when they find scoring touch

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nunes Luiz during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Tottenham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wolves failed to find the net once again, despite a dominant first-half performance, as they fell to defeat at Spurs.

Some players have already spoken about fighting for Europe this season, and Wolves’ chances have certainly improved with some impressive signings of late.

Jonny, who has started all three Premier League games so far this season, has full faith in the talent in the Wolves squad and believes if they can find more goals they are capable of making it a memorable season.

“We’ve had three good games and played well, but we need to score goals,” Jonny said.

“We are close to winning but we didn’t score, it’s simple. We had the better chances and the best chance for them was the corner and they scored one goal.

“It was difficult to get more chances.

“We played well but it’s difficult when you play well but don’t score.

“We need to keep going forward and keep playing the same way.

“Now, we have the Carabao Cup, and we have to play the same football and try to score goals.

“For sure, if we score goals we will fight because we have a good team with good players.

“We have a good mentality but we have to score to fight with the best teams.”

The fixture in North London gave Wolves fans their first glimpse of new signing Matheus Nunes, while Goncalo Guedes also got his first start for the club.

Jonny added: “They are good players. It’s good for everyone to have two signings and have people back from injury.

“Our squad is big and we have more opportunities for everyone. We have a good squad.”

When asked about Nunes and the quality he brings, Jonny said: “He’s a good player. He just trained two days but it’s like he’s had one year in the team, which is normal for a good player.

“He brings competition in the starting XI and brings tactical quality. He will fight for the starting XI.