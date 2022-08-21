Wolves want more than £1million for Willy Boly amid interest – and a replacement

Willy Boly has made almost 150 appearances for Wolves but the club are open to offers for him (AMA)

The Ivory Coast international, 31, is subject to interest from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolves have rebuffed an offer of just £1million.

It is understood the figure for Boly to call time on is five-year Molineux career would need to be higher than Forest's initial bid.

And Wolves would only consider a sale for the centre-half, who has entered the final year of his contract, if they can source a defensive addition to cover his exit.

Boly has been one of the standout performers of the Fosun era since his arrival, initially on loan, in 2017, where he helped Nuno Espirito Santo's men ease to the Championship title that season.

His move was made permanent for £10m a year later. Boly has made 147 appearances in all competitions for the club.

France-born Boly, formerly of Porto and Braga, has slipped down the pecking order following a leg break in late 2019 and could follow fellow defender Conor Coady out the door as Max Kilman and Nathan Collins have established themselves as Bruno Lage's central defensive duo in a new-look back four.