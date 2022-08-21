Spurs 1 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Goncalo Guedes. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

Sa was rarely troubled but made one big save from Kane in the first half. He was let down by his defence for the goal.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6

A much better showing from Jonny defensively, but he could have done more going forward.

Nathan Collins - 5

A solid display from Collins, until he lost Kane for the goal. Unfortunately he is at fault and his rating has to reflect that.

Max Kilman - 7

Another good display from Kilman who looks comfortable in the back four.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

After a bad start to the season, Ait-Nouri was much more composed. He can still improve but that is more like it.

Ruben Neves - 8

Neves was outstanding in the first half. He ran the show. He also did well in the second 45 – a proper player.

Joao Moutinho - 7

A good shift from Moutinho who got around the pitch with his trademark energy. He’ll improve as his fitness returns.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Nunes had good moments and almost scored, but was a little quiet in the second half. With time he’ll suit this team nicely.

Goncalo Guedes - 7

Of the front three, Guedes impressed the most. He was lively, direct and threatening. He’ll be a superb addition to this squad.

Daniel Podence - 5

Albeit not a terrible display, Podence flattered to deceive at times. He needs a striker to play off as the false nine is not working for him just yet.

Pedro Neto - 5

Neto seems scared to commit defenders and take them on. His passes are backwards and he is too negative. He did a good job defensively in a slightly different position, for tactical reasons, but when he got a chance to drive with the ball he did not take it.

Substitutes

Raul Jimenez (for Podence, 58) 5, Leander Dendoncker (for Moutinho, 58) 5, Nelson Semedo (for Ait-Nouri, 71) 6, Adama Traore (for Neto, 71) 4, Hwang Hee-chan (for Guedes, 81) 6.