What channel is Spurs vs Wolves? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Goncalo Guedes coming on for his debut against Fulham

Wolves travel to North London to face off against Spurs at midday, and fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the new man in town, Matheus Nunes.

Despite a Sky Sports News presenter joking Nunes prefers Birmingham to East London, it is in fact Wolverhampton where he will be playing, but before he makes his first home appearance, he has a chance to make his debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder signed for the club late on Wednesday in a £38 million deal, a club record.

Bruno Lage now has the big decision to make on whether he goes straight into the starting XI or to stick with Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves in midfield, or even bring in Joao Moutinho after the Portuguese returned to training this week.

After the 0-0 draw at home to Fulham last week, Wolves are still searching for their first victory this season but will be coming up against stiff opposition in Spurs, who will be buoyed after coming away with a late point at Chelsea last weekend, which saw managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel squaring up with one another twice - with some dubbing the match 'Battle of the Bridge 2.0'.

Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence have both been regular starters in pre-season and the early parts of the campaign, meaning they are expected to line up alongside Hwang.

Another summer signing, Goncalo Guedes could also be in for his first start since arriving at the club, after Morgan Gibbs-White's departure was confirmed this week.

Wolves were victorious on their last trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a fantastic 2-0 win in February, and anything similar will please the faithful fans making the trip down despite rail strikes affecting their travel.

What time is Spurs vs Leeds?

Spurs vs Wolves kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Where to follow Spurs vs Wolves

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sports Ultimate.

For those without BT Sport, live commentary will be available on TalkSPORT.

Team News

New signings Nunes and Guedes add much needed depth to the squad, along with the return of Moutinho, Semedo and Traore - the squad is looking much healthier than the first games away to Leeds where Bruno Lage had no options to change the game.

Raul Jimenez is also back running on grass and getting closer to fitness but won't be yet.

Spurs' Cristian Romero will miss the clash with Wolves after suffering a suspected muscle injury in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Conte has many options to choose from after a successful Summer transfer window, with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison pushing for a start.

Next Fixture