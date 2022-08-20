Notification Settings

'Encouraging signs, but the second-half was woeful!' Wolves fans on Spurs defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat to Spurs.

The visitors dominated large parts of the first half and impressed as they frustrated Spurs and limited their chances.

On top of that, Wolves created several opportunities on goal but failed to properly test the goalkeeper.

After a poor first half, Spurs came out in the second 45 with a point to prove and immediately put Wolves under pressure.

It not take long for that pressure to pay off, when Harry Kane nodded home from close range to give the hosts the lead.

Wolves threw on substitutions in the search for inspiration, and an equaliser, but found neither.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

