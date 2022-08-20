'Encouraging signs, but the second-half was woeful!' Wolves fans on Spurs defeat - WATCH

Wolves fans

The visitors dominated large parts of the first half and impressed as they frustrated Spurs and limited their chances.

On top of that, Wolves created several opportunities on goal but failed to properly test the goalkeeper.

After a poor first half, Spurs came out in the second 45 with a point to prove and immediately put Wolves under pressure.

It not take long for that pressure to pay off, when Harry Kane nodded home from close range to give the hosts the lead.