Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: We badly need a striker focal point

Pedro Neto. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Adam Virgo

A game where we should have won with the chances we had, it’s clear we still need a few signings, particularly in an attacking sense. W

e miss that focal point up top with Jimenez being injured but the chances we did have, we should be putting away regardless. Felt like we had complete control for the majority of the game, Fulham rarely threatened us and we really needed to punish them in the first half.

Gibbs-White should have scored early in the second half but after that we didn’t have too many chances. We started to lose our heads a little in the last 15-20 minutes with decisions going against us, the ref was terrible by the way, but we need to manage ourselves better in regards to us getting frustrated.

Thankfully Jose Sa saved us late on with a brilliant penalty save, iy was poor from Ait Nouri but would have been ridiculous if we had lost the game. If we get chances like we did in this game against Spurs, we have to take them otherwise they’ll definitely punish us.

Hopefully we get to see more of Guedes and I think Semedo deserves a start as he made some positive contributions when he came on.

James Pugh

Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V. Two points dropped. Same issues as last week, get that striker through the door!

It was great to see some minutes for Adama and the new boy Guedes, but ultimately it means nothing if we haven’t got anyone who can put the ball in the net.

Saying that, still lots of positives to take away. Gibbs-White, Neves and Leander had great games (despite the odd shaky moments). Questions have also got to be asked if Kilman fails to get an England call up soon, what a performance. Him and Collins have the potential to be one of the best partnerships out there.

Ait-Nouri improved a lot on last game and was unlucky to give away a penalty. Hopefully Semedo coming back should take some pressure off his shoulders. Sa looks back to his best and produced one of his moments of magic that we got so used to last season.

While we have been right to criticise the club on transfer activity, it looks like we dodged a bullet on Palhinha too after that first half performance. Not fit to lace Dendoncker's boots.

The responsibility now lies in the hands of Fosun to get the cheque book out and back Bruno. Spurs next week will be an interesting one and the type of game that the Wolves of old would usually thrive. Bring it on.

Gabriella Mansell

Wolves will have harder games this season than newly-promoted Fulham at home and we were lucky in the end to come away with a point.

We should not have to reply on Sa saving a poor penalty from Mitrovic to secure a point.

We only managed a single shot on goal which came in the fourth minute from Hee-Chan despite having 60 per cent of the possession.

Wolves need to start turning chances into goals and we were particularly poor at capitalising on Fulham’s defensive error in the later part of the second half. Guedes showed promise when he eventually came on and hopefully he’ll be given more game time soon.

There is a lot of love for Bruno Lage given where he’s taken the team over the last two seasons but I think the lack of financial investment so far this transfer window is beginning to show.

I’m travelling away to the Tottenham game next weekend. I was there for the 0-2 win last season and I’m praying we can come away with the points again.

Robbie Meakin

Another game. Another toothless display.

There was some signs of improvement, following the defeat to Leeds, but how long do we need to cry out for a striker? Every man and his dog can see that that's a major issue. If we had an out and out number nine, we'd be genuinely dangerous.

Bruno said in his post-match presser that he's got forwards, but he needs a striker. We've heard the gaffer state that he needs signings on numerous occasions and it's time to see it. We've finally seen a change of system and we're seeing signs of how good we can be, but we need that end product. With Guo Guangchang and Jorge Mendes at Molineux, we can all hope and assume that there are deals to be worked on before the window shuts.

It was nice to see changes being made, with three substitutes coming off an improved bench. Guedes showed us glimpses of quality and I hope to see him from the start at Spurs, Semedo looked OK when called upon but Adama Traore was ineffective.

On a negative point, I thought Ait-Nouri and Jonny were both poor again. On a positive note, I was impressed with Ruben Neves, Max Kilman and Morgan Gibbs-White. To turn down the money on the table for Morgan, Bruno clearly sees him as a key player and I hope to see him sign a new long-term contract soon.

I'm going to finish off by thanking Jose Sa, for literally saving us. It wasn't the result we wanted but at least it's a point on the board when it could have easily been nothing, had it not have been for that save.

On to a difficult game at Spurs. We go again. Hopefully with a couple of new signings.

Liam Kennedy

Match week two and we currently sit on one point from Leeds and Fulham, not the best of starts but like last week I felt there were some positive moments.

Overall we were the better team and got in some promising positions, especially the Neto opportunity where it then fell to Podence, still struggling now to see how we didn’t score there. That being said, Wolves can also consider themselves fortunate to even have a point at all, and that is all down to Jose Sa, who again proves why he is one of the best purchases under the Fosun era.

Speaking of purchases under Fosun, Wolves definitely need a couple of them, a midfielder and a striker are a must in the next couple of weeks if Wolves are serious about this season. Whilst saying that I feel Dendoncker played well again and justified his position in the starting XI, not that there is much competition at the moment, but I do think Wolves need to bring in a replacement to partner Neves. A midfielder who can carry the ball forward and link the game because whilst there were positive moments, there wasn’t any constant pressure to the Fulham defence, especially in the second half, where bar Gibbs-White's sliding shot over the bar I don’t feel we caused them enough problems, when they were there for the taking.

Not the best start but there is always next week at Spurs away, a ground Wolves have done very well at in recent times, hopefully with a couple of extra additions in the squad. Also good to see the bench looking stronger with Guedes and Traore, who both had quiet cameos, but can and will have a big impact for Wolves this season if we are to be successful.

Still have a few doubts in regards to Ait-Nouri, who is brilliant going forward and looks a constant threat but can look vulnerable in defence, as seen in the 80th minute. Collins and Kilman were solid again today and kept Mitrovic quiet all game, a player who only last week was causing Van Dijk serious problems, also good to see Semedo back, someone who I believe is a definite starter when back to full fitness.

Wolves now have two tough games against Spurs and Newcastle, and whilst it is in no way panic stations, they do need to start winning some games sooner rather than later just to stay clear of those clubs near the bottom.

Rob Cartwright

Same old, same old Wolves.

It’s going to be like this either until we buy a (proper) striker or until Jimenez returns from injury. This is hard on Bruno as the first two games were both winnable and ones you would expect to get a minimum four points from.

I like the look of Guedes very much, but he is similar to what we already have in Neto, Podence and to an extent Gibbs-White. He is not the central target man. We lacked a focal point up front.

Wolves enjoyed the lions share of possession, created the best chances, but failed to take them like at Leeds one week ago. We missed four good chances in the first half. Two of these from Neto and Gibbs-White really were “sitters” and you have to take them.

We could have easily lost the game, when Ait-Nouri had a rush of blood to the head and fouled in the box. A lazy and switched-off challenge. Shame, as he’d had a good game, but this lack of concentration could easily have cost us! Well done Sa.

We did have options on the bench though, with Traore and Semedo back from injury and you can’t fault the timing of subs. Guedes had over half an hour and showed he should start next week. Semedo and Traore came on too. I’d get Semedo back in starting next week.

It was good to see Traore get another chance. He certainly lifted the Molineux faithful. Shame we hardly got the ball to him! I would have replaced Podence and not Neto.

I thought Collins and Kilman look a good partnership.

Dendoncker had a good game alongside my man of the match Neves. I hope he is our captain for years to come.

I see Jorge Mendes was watching, so nothing is certain with still over two weeks of the transfer window to go!

Gibbs-White did well, but I thought Neto and Podence were below par, just when we need someone to step up and fill that massive gap up front.

Chris Ward

This really could be a copy and paste from the Leeds verdict. Almost a carbon copy performance. On a day when both Mendes and the owner, Guo were at Molineux, there couldn’t have been a better advertisement for what we are crying out for!

We will come away lucky not to lose thanks to Sa but equally, we could have won it by four.

Again, Wolves weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. This is now becoming a regular occurrence. Although the referees' performance didn’t impact the result, it’s fair to say he was dreadful. He lost complete control of the game in the last 10 minutes and made some bizarre decisions when it came to bookings.

Both Collins and Kilman looked solid and composed. I think they will be a great pairing, but we were seriously let down by both full-backs. Jonny looked way off the pace and Ait-Nouri could have cost us for the second game running.

It almost seemed like Bruno had just thrown his attacking players on the pitch with no clear game plan or direction. It honestly looks like a free for all at times and a tale of individualism. The second half showed that with the players constantly over at the touch line looking for instructions.

Granted, it will take time for this new system to click, but will Bruno be given the time and patience when that happens? We’ve seen Fosun are ruthless in the past, so how long will Bruno be given? Equally, although our squad depth is poor, if Bruno can’t get a tune out of this array of talent, then something is dreadfully wrong.

We could and should have won the game and I guess we’re one point better off already compared to last season. There are plenty of positives but also lots of negatives. We now move onto spurs away, but I can’t say I’m optimistic of getting a result based on the last two games.

Clive Smith

A lot can happen in a week in the world of football, and for once some if it was in our Wolves world. A player in, and a player out. Bruno appears to have put all his eggs into the back four basket while the club have backed the manager with this approach.

Meanwhile we have some football matches to win. Last season we gained just three points from our opening five games, we surely need to do significantly better this time around.

We had an opportunity against Fulham. The contrast in the old fashioned term, expected goals, could not have been more different with Fulham having a striker who scores virtually every game, whereas we have half a dozen who can't between them.

With the temperature being what it was, little surprise then the tempo of the game fluctuated from patient and pedestrian to frenetic. Our left channel proved to be our most productive area of attack. Podence, Neto and Hwang were all involved in that area and between them created, and missed, most of our first half attacking chances.

Ait-Nouri supplemented the attack in that area and with the usual array of fancy flicks from MGW, plus Neves and Dendonker getting through a good workload, we were the better team throughout the opening half.

The game became more stretched after the break. Fulham used the width well and had plenty of pace in those wide areas. We managed Mitrovic well and kept him out of the game.

MGW missed our best effort, sliding in at the far post, but disappointingly shooting wide. Fulham's best chance looked likely to cost us the game. Ait-Nouri committed a foul that resulted in a penalty. Sa made the save which earned us a point, on that basis he probably deserves MOTM.

The game virtually ended there and then. Four Fulham players took a turn to fall on the ground, needing treatment and Mitrovic somehow escaped a red card. The clock ran down and with the interruptions we failed to get any further momentum even with the late introduction of Semedo and Traore.

A watching Fosun might think spending close to £80m for Silva, Hwang and Guedes should be enough to guarantee goals. It is after all not an insignificant amount.

As for the formation, still early days, but Collins and Kilman looked relatively comfortable. It remains to be seen if we get the best out of Jonny, Semedo or Ait-Nouri though. However, the key, as we all know is goals and that remains a work in progress.

John Lalley

My new season-ticket smartcard seemed reluctant to admit me into Molineux; the first three swipes failed to activate before the fourth attempt finally set the turnstile clicking. Think that prescient piece of plastic might just have been trying to do me a favour. Sparing me from witnessing this spectacle of the Premier League with its shorts around its ankles, nether regions exposed, lacking both quality and imagination before degenerating into a time-wasting fiasco with a hapless referee losing first direction and then overall control.

Understood that a directive had been issued to referees to show zero-tolerance to unnecessary stoppages in play. Mr.Brooks happily paid no heed; he dawdled and vacillated as indolent as a sloth in a rainforest. The paying public once again unashamedly short-changed. Strange day; blistering hot so the club station sets of mobile blast-furnaces at pitch-side to bellow out raking tongues of flame into the Ozone Layer.

Apart from momentarily making us all insufferably hotter, the only purpose these combustible incendiaries served was to remind us that right now Wolves are indeed playing with fire. This match resembled the pressing of a rewind button to facilitate the replaying of a similar unproductive no-show which we endured so often last season.

The deficiencies and failings that bedevilled us then were every bit as evident on Saturday. On this evidence, following Wolves at Molineux might once again prove to be an endurance test to stretch the patience. A couple of inviting first-half opportunities were spurned and given past experiences, you sensed that might just signal the height of our attacking prowess. With the pace of the game inevitably slowing, Fulham comfortably subdued what probing we managed to create which in reality was very little.

A better team than Fulham would have inevitably cashed in after drawing our sting so easily and indeed we managed to virtually gift the game to them with the penalty concession. Ait-Nouri’s naive challenge was rash and showed that despite his promising attacking forays, he has much to learn in regard to consistent defending.

Mercifully Jose Sa came to the rescue but with Jonny looking out of sorts on the right side of the defensive line, we were grateful that Kilman and Collins both had strong games in the centre.

The feeling of déjà vu was depressing; overly and unpleasantly familiar; early indications not great, no panic but not flushed with optimism either. Simply no excuse for not seeking solutions to long-standing problems. Inexplicable in any profession.

Would be remiss not to offer a word of appreciation regarding Conor Coady. Strange not to see him leading the team out solicitously caring for the match-day mascot and bounding towards the South Bank applauding our supporters with unbridled enthusiasm. A fine player and an exceptional example who embellished this club with nothing but credit and humble dignity. Almost unique in today’s professional game. A special sort of bloke, a top man and a Wolves legend.

Fraser Bishop

A home game against a newly promoted side (as impressive as they were last week) looked on paper at least a great chance to finally win a league game in August. As a result, I came away from Molineux on Saturday night with mixed emotions . On another day we could easily have lost given Sa’s penalty heroics, but with the chances we created I was disappointed we didn’t get the three points.

Overall, I’d say it’s a point gained and something to build on, especially with the clean sheet which didn’t look in any danger besides the penalty. Kilman and Collins deserve credit for keeping Mitrovic quiet throughout. I’m still not quite sure how we didn’t make the most of their defensive mix up with Neto having the goal at his mercy, which perhaps should probably have been a telling sign it was going to be one of those days in front of goal.