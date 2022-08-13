Wolves 0 Fulham 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Within the opening five minutes Wolves had two big chances but could not find the net, as they dominated possession and the overall tempo of the game.
A much more subdued second half almost ended in disaster when Fulham were awarded a penalty and Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to take it – but a strong Sa save saw Molineux erupt.
Wolves pushed for a winning goal in the closing minutes but struggled for attacking inspiration, as they recorded their first point of the 2022/23 Premier League season.