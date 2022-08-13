Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves 0 Fulham 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Fulham at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Within the opening five minutes Wolves had two big chances but could not find the net, as they dominated possession and the overall tempo of the game.

A much more subdued second half almost ended in disaster when Fulham were awarded a penalty and Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to take it – but a strong Sa save saw Molineux erupt.

Wolves pushed for a winning goal in the closing minutes but struggled for attacking inspiration, as they recorded their first point of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News