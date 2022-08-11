Bruno Lage unsure on Connor Ronan's Wolves future

Connor Ronan (Getty)

The midfielder was handed an unexpected opportunity to impress in pre-season and did well, resulting in him making the bench for the Premier League opener at Leeds.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ronan insisted he wanted to fight for his Wolves future but when asked if Ronan will form part of his squad, Lage remained coy.

He said: “I really don’t know. What I know, is that he impressed me when he came back in December and January and he trained with us. We gave him a chance to do pre-season with us and I’m very happy with him.

“The most important things now are the things he can do day by day.

“When we prepared the pre-season, it was about that. We took some decisions that were so important.

“We brought the players a week early that weren’t involved in the national teams - like Yerson, Jonny, Pedro, Boly. They spent a lot of time injured last year so we came back one week early to work with them and it was good.

“The other one was to bring something new. We brought the new system and it was important to see everyone focused from the first day, it was something new to learn.

“We divided the pre-season in two. The first two weeks to work on the team on the dynamic and the system, how to attack and defend, and then preparing the games.

“With the games we gave everyone an opportunity to play. It was good for everyone and it was an opportunity for players like Chem, Ronan, Luke, Bueno and Joe. Players who have worked with me all year and played for the under-23s and got promoted.

“They deserved to start the camp with us. I cannot say what the squad is that we will build, but if not now these kids will have space here in the future.