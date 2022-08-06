Wolves send season ticket holders goodwill boxes - but make unfortunate blunder

The special season ticket box sent out to supporters

As a thank you, the club has sent out a presentation box this year, containing a season ticket card, holder and scarf.

The scarves are supposed to match the stand in which the season ticket has been bought in, however many have been sent the wrong one.

Hahahaha only @Wolves how have you managed to get the wrong stand pic.twitter.com/n3RwJLcvWs — Charlotte (@charlll18x) August 1, 2022

Wolves kick off the new season today against Leeds United at Elland Road after finishing 10th last year.

One user on Twitter said: "Fantastic touch by Wolves but we are in the Billy Wright and they have sent us a south bank box and scarf.

Ryan Leister said: "We are often quick to criticise, even though it’s mainly with good reason.

"However, when good things happen it’s important to acknowledge them as well and this is one of those occasions."

But Barry Smith replied: "It is a nice touch but my scarf's got North Bank on and I'm in South Bank."

Worse than getting the wrong scarf though, some fans in the Sir Jack Hayward Stand have been told they won't receive there's for another four to six weeks.

Carole Jones said: "Had my new smart card but no scarf, just a letter apologising, saying I would receive it in four to six weeks.

The letter reads: "All season ticket holders are this season having a unique gift specific for the stand they sit in.

"Unfortunately, we have had a slight delay with some gifts for the Sir Jack Hayward stand.

"You will receive your gift separately within the next four to six weeks.