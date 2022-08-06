What channel is Leeds vs Wolves? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Ruben Neves celebrates with teammates after scoring in the friendly against Sporting CP

The Premier League is back! Wolves are back in action as the Premier League returns, and first up is an away trip to Leeds at Elland Road.

Bruno Lage's side completed their pre-season with two 1-1 draws in Portugal last weekend against Sporting and Farense respectively.

Now after a shorter pre-season than normal, due to the World Cup taking place in the Winter, Wolves face a tough away trip to Jesse Marsch's side.

The last time Wolves faced Leeds was back in March when they let a two-goal lead slip and lost 3-2 right at the very end.

In Bruno Lage's second season in charge at the Molineux, he starts in tough circumstances after talisman Raul Jimenez was ruled out for up to two months after injuring his medial collateral ligament, and also faces a tough decision to make on whether to start captain Conor Coady.

What time is Leeds vs Wolves?

Leeds vs Wolves is one of four 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday.

Where to follow Leeds vs Wolves

As it is a 3pm kick-off the match will not be shown live in the UK.

Fans can follow the match blog on the Express & Star, and there will also be free commentary on the Wolves website.

Team news

With no out and out striker in the squad, Wolves will likely start with Daniel Podence up front with support from Pedro Neto and Morgan Gibbs-White, and we will most likely see them interchange throughout the match.

With Coady's position in the team in question due to Bruno switching to a four at the back, it is widely expected that Max Kilman and new signing Nathan Collins will be the centre-back pairing.

Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo both miss out through injury.

Leeds' new signing Luis Sinisterra will not feature in the game, while Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Dan James will all be missing too.

Next fixture