'Lack of investment is going to cost us big time!' Wolves fans furious following Leeds defeat - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat at Leeds.

A superb Wolves move saw Daniel Podence find the net inside six minutes after a lightning quick start from the visitors.

But Leeds piled on the pressure and equalised through Rodrigo – and created enough chances to take the lead, but they entered half-time drawing 1-1.

Wolves were much better in the second half and controlled the game but failed to find that clinical edge before Leeds struck again. Brenden Aaronson found the net from close range to send Elland Road into raptures – although there was a suggestion that it was a Rayan Ait-Nouri own-goal.

The visitors looked for a way back into the game but flattered to deceive as they tasted defeat on the opening weekend.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

