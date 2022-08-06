'Lack of investment is going to cost us big time!' Wolves fans furious following Leeds defeat - WATCH

Wolves fans

A superb Wolves move saw Daniel Podence find the net inside six minutes after a lightning quick start from the visitors.

But Leeds piled on the pressure and equalised through Rodrigo – and created enough chances to take the lead, but they entered half-time drawing 1-1.

Wolves were much better in the second half and controlled the game but failed to find that clinical edge before Leeds struck again. Brenden Aaronson found the net from close range to send Elland Road into raptures – although there was a suggestion that it was a Rayan Ait-Nouri own-goal.