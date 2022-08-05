Wolves transfer rumours: Striker competition as Forest Gibbs-White bid rejected

Wolves are working hard to bring in a new forward towards the end of the window - but they face competition for one of their targets.
And Nottingham Forest are banging at the door in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White.
