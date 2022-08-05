Bruno Lage slaps £50m price tag on Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty)

The newly-promoted side are desperate to sign the 22-year-old and have made at least three bids for his services, the latest of which was £25million with £10million in add-ons. Several of those clauses are believed to be unlikely to happen and Wolves rejected the offer on Friday, as they insist the player is not for sale, and head coach Lage believes Gibbs-White is worth at least £50million.

“We keep Morgan – how much would you pay for Morgan? £50million,” he said.

“Tell me one player who can play like Morgan and how much do you pay for him?

“Since the first day I have seen a top player. When I want to find a player like him, I need to spend £50million. We have a strong team and with patience we will create a strong squad.”

Gibbs-White is also seen as a potential captain, alongside Ruben Neves and Max Kilman, as the trio all briefly took the armband in pre-season.

Lage added: “Like I’ve been saying since the first day, when we talked about Morgan one year ago, I said I will not treat Morgan as a kid.