Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nathan Collins won't let Wolves focus slip

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Collins is not being caught up in the weight of expectation following his big money move to Wolves as he pledges to focus on his football.

Nathan Collins (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Nathan Collins (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old made the move to Molineux from Burnley for £20.5million and arrives with a glowing recommendation from fans, pundits and journalists as one of the brightest defensive talents.

But Collins has no interest in the hype around his future and says he pays no attention and feels no pressure following his move to Wolves.

“I just want to play football. I don’t really care about anything else," he said.

“Every move I’ve made has been for my football and my journey and to make me a better player and help me become the best I can be.

“I don’t think there’s as much pressure on me as people might say but I just want to play football.

“I stay away from it. I’m not the biggest on social media, I have a private life and I try to let my football do the talking.

“My family are on social media and they see it. It’s such a big part of football now and it can play a big part in people’s perspective on players.

“I care if people are supporting me and I will play for them, but if they’re hating me then so be it, I’ll just keep on doing what I do and playing my football and do what I do best."

The centre-back has enjoyed a good working relationship with head coach Bruno Lage since his arrival, and could be set to start in the Premier League opener this weekend against Leeds.

For Collins, Lage's intense and demanding style is different to what he has experienced before.

“He’s been good but it’s a new experience for me. I’ve always had Irish or English managers," he said.

“But I’ve enjoyed it. I enjoy what he’s doing and I’m interested in what he’s saying all the time so it’s a good match.

“He’s let me settle into the group a little bit first but I can see that his standards are high and I have my own high standards as well.

“But from what I’ve seen in the training sessions so far and in the meetings I can see the style of play he wants from us defenders so I just have to implement that."

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News