Nathan Collins won't let Wolves focus slip

Nathan Collins (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old made the move to Molineux from Burnley for £20.5million and arrives with a glowing recommendation from fans, pundits and journalists as one of the brightest defensive talents.

But Collins has no interest in the hype around his future and says he pays no attention and feels no pressure following his move to Wolves.

“I just want to play football. I don’t really care about anything else," he said.

“Every move I’ve made has been for my football and my journey and to make me a better player and help me become the best I can be.

“I don’t think there’s as much pressure on me as people might say but I just want to play football.

“I stay away from it. I’m not the biggest on social media, I have a private life and I try to let my football do the talking.

“My family are on social media and they see it. It’s such a big part of football now and it can play a big part in people’s perspective on players.

“I care if people are supporting me and I will play for them, but if they’re hating me then so be it, I’ll just keep on doing what I do and playing my football and do what I do best."

The centre-back has enjoyed a good working relationship with head coach Bruno Lage since his arrival, and could be set to start in the Premier League opener this weekend against Leeds.

For Collins, Lage's intense and demanding style is different to what he has experienced before.

“He’s been good but it’s a new experience for me. I’ve always had Irish or English managers," he said.

“But I’ve enjoyed it. I enjoy what he’s doing and I’m interested in what he’s saying all the time so it’s a good match.

“He’s let me settle into the group a little bit first but I can see that his standards are high and I have my own high standards as well.