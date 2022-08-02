Fan who threw smoke bomb at Molineux gets five-year football ban

Molineux Stadium

Kieran Fellows, from Dudley, attended the Premier League clash with Leeds at Molineux on March 18 despite already being prohibited.

And the 33-year-old threw a smoke bomb during the match "towards an area in which spectators or other persons" may have been present.

Fellows pleaded guilty to breaching a ban made in 2019, possession of a smoke bomb and throwing the item, at a hearing on July 26.

He was handed a community order and must carry out unpaid work for 300 hours overall and must pay court costs of £185 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Fellows, of Glenn Road in Dudley, was also handed a football banning order for five years during the hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court.

It bans him from entering any town or city where Wolves, or the England national team, are playing an away match three hours before kick off, during the match and three hours afterwards.

This is except for in the case of London, Birmingham or Manchester, where the defined area will be a radius of five miles from the centre circle of the ground where the fixture is played.

Fellows is also not to go within three miles of Molineux, three hours before kick-off, during the match and three hours after the final whistle of any Wolves home fixture.