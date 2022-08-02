Connor Ronan all in for Wolves chance

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Connor Ronan of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on July 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 24-year-old midfielder was given a surprise opportunity to join Bruno Lage's squad on their pre-season tour this summer but he has been eager to stay with the club having performed well in a handful of friendlies.

When asked if he knows what his future holds, Ronan said: "At the moment, no.

"I'm just taking each day as it comes. There's conversations to be had with the club and see where my future is going forward.

"I'm just happy to have had the chance. What used to get to me a little bit was when I came back from loans feeling like I'd done well and not getting that opportunity.

"I feel like now I've got that opportunity. If the gaffer chooses to send me on-loan again or I'm not quite right for him, I can take that because I've had the chance to get in front of him."

When asked if he wants to stay at Wolves, he added: "100 per cent. That's the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League).

"Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there's no doubt about that."

Ronan has had six loan spells away from Wolves and enjoyed the best time of his career last year, when he scored eight for St Mirren and provided five more.

But Ronan is pleased to be back with Wolves and is aiming to push on this year.

"Off the back of last season, my best so far numbers-wise, I want to kick on from that," he added.

"Whether that's staying here and trying to get minutes and work my way in, or whether it's going on-loan and playing every week again, whatever happens I'll take it as it comes.

"I'm buzzing. It's special to be back here after such a long period away from the club.

"There were times when I'd been on loans and come back and thought that maybe I might leave, so to have that chance to get in front of the manager is a massive honour.

"I'll keep giving 100 per cent every day and try to impress him."

When asked about how Lage has been with him, he added: "He's been good. The communication he has with you is the trust he puts in you, by giving you game time.

"I've taken that on. I'm just trying to impress and with the minutes I do get I'm taking them as well as I can.