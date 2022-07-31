Pre-season: Farense 1 Wolves 1 - Report

Hwang Hee-Chan (Getty)

The Portuguese second division side made the perfect start after five minutes when Cristian Ponde curled home a beautiful free-kick.

Wolves struggled to get back into the game before starting the second half in brighter fashion and found an equaliser when Hwang Hee-chan converted from the penalty spot.

There was a dark moment, however, as Hwang seemed to suggest there were racist remarks directed at him from Farense fans behind the goal.

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

Bruno Lage named a young Wolves side and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

The back four consisted of four natural centre-backs, as Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes played at full-back, while left-back Hugo Bueno started on the left wing.

Hwang was among the limited first team players that were involved, as he earned his first start of pre-season after recovering from a hip injury. No first team players were named on the bench.

Captain Conor Coady, who was left out of the starting line-up for the Sporting friendly the day before, was handed a booking after three minutes when he took out Vitor Goncalves on the edge of the box.

From the resulting free-kick, Wolves made the worst possible start when Ponde curled it home beyond Jackson Smith.

Toti Gomes (Getty)

After a shaky start Wolves began to settle and almost created a good chance when Joe Hodge danced into the box and nutmegged a defender, but he was tackled before getting a shot off.

Wolves should have scored when a goalkeeper error handed the ball to Hodge, who found Hwang. The striker when squared the ball to Chem Campbell who had an open goal, but fired wide.

For the fans, it was a pretty dull affair as Wolves struggled to string together any decent openings, while also giving Farense some opportunities.

Connor Ronan was Wolves’ best player of the half with some tidy touches in midfield, as Lage’s side entered half-time losing 1-0.

Connor Ronan (Getty)

Wolves were more composed in the early stages of the second half and almost got an equaliser when a Bueno cross was turned away by a defender just before Hwang was set to meet it for a tap in.

Farense should have found a second with Mosquera was caught out by a long ball and Marco Matias was through on goal. The forward blazed high and wide under pressure from the recovering Mosquera.

Wolves finally found their equaliser when Campbell raced into the box and was brought down. Hwang stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Smith was forced into a smart save to deny Elves Balde late on, as the forward searched for the far corner with a curling effort.

Several substitutions came and went as Wolves handed minutes to more of their youngsters, as both sides were unable to break the deadlock.

Wolves: Smith, Mosquera (Birtwistle, 68), Coady, Boly, Gomes (Griffiths, 45), Hodge (Hodnett, 83), Ronan, Cundle (Fraser, 83), Campbell (Harkin, 76), Hwang (Tipton, 68), Bueno.

Subs not used: Storer.