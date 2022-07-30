Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez big loss for Wolves

BENIDORM, SPAIN - JULY 23: Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers challenges Tyler Boyd of Besiktas during the Pre-Season Friendly Match between Besiktas and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Camilo Cano on July 23, 2022 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

He’s an absolutely brilliant striker who is a great asset to the club and we’ll miss him for the crucial start to the season.

You can lose a season at the start just as much as you can at the end. If you have a good start it will kick you on, so losing your main striker for that is a massive blow.

The club have to start searching and find someone to replace him.

I know we have Neto, Podence and Hwang, but they are not natural strikers. You need a natural goalscorer on the pitch.

You also have Traore, who is injured as well, so we’re a bit thin on the ground.

I am personally a bit concerned. If we have any more injuries we will be scraping the barrel and we don’t need to do that.

We may have under-23 players coming through but that won’t kick us on for the season. We can use them gradually during the season.

We need to add a bit of depth into the squad before the end of August.

I’m as frustrated as any Wolves fan at the lack of signings, but that’s the way Wolves have done it over the last few years.