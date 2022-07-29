Theo Corbeanu and Nigel Lonwijk pen new Wolves deals ahead of loan moves

Theo Corbeanu on pre-season with Wolves (Getty)

Canadian international Corbeanu, who featured for the first team during the pre-season camp in Spain, has signed a new four-year contract with Wolves before joining Championship side Blackpool on-loan for the 2022/23 season.

With six international caps to his name, Wolves hope the winger can enjoy a successful campaign and secure his slot in the Canada team for the winter World Cup.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, said: “It’s a big year coming up for Theo. He’s obviously got World Cup ambitions with Canada, so it would be brilliant if he could force his way into the squad and progress to that stage.

“He’s been with Bruno and the first-team throughout the whole of this pre-season and it’s the first time the coaches have seen him. They’ve had a long time to assess him and the contribution that he can make, but they just feel that he needs the challenge of Championship football – the same way that so many have done over recent years.

“By making that step up to the Championship, Theo needs to round off the things that he does very well with power and his pace, and his direct quality in terms of crossing and shooting. But he’s also seen the other qualities that are required to be a Wolves player in the formation that Bruno is currently playing, so he can work on those parts of his game as well.

“He’s being put into a coaching environment at Blackpool with a manager in Michael Appleton who coveted him during both transfer windows last season while at Lincoln City. He knows Theo’s qualities well, so we believe he can develop very nicely with Blackpool and we’re hoping that he can have success there.”

Nigel Lonwijk (Getty)

Meanwhile, defender Lonwijk has signed a new deal with Wolves until 2025, with the club having the option of another year.

The 19-year-old, returned to his homeland last season for a loan at Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, and he has now joined League One side Plymouth for the upcoming campaign.

Jackson said: “Nigel was excellent at Fortuna, and for young centre-backs, it’s very, very tough to get game time, but he did that last season and we now want him to experience English league football and progress through this pyramid.

“There’s a really good mix in League One now, with some big sides – in which Plymouth are one – and teams obviously play a lot more games, they play to big crowds and there’s a tougher intensity to the league. Eredivisie tends to be more technical and slightly slower paced, so giving Nigel those varied experiences is exactly what we’re trying to do to support his development.

“Although he’s a very mature player for his age, he’s at the stage where he still needs that experience of games in different environments, and he’s going into a very good coaching environment down at Plymouth.

“They play a style from the back which we feel will suit him, but he’s got to go there and be competitive – something that you always have to be as a young centre-back – force your way into the team and play consistently well to stay in that team.