Ruben Vinagre looks set to seal Everton switch

Tomas Soucek of West Ham United and Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Vinagre joined Wolves on an initial loan in 2017 as an 18-year-old with the move being made permanent a year later.

He went on to make 43 appearances in gold and black before joining Olympiacos, Famalicao and Sporting Lisbon on loan before completing a full switch back to the Portuguese giants at the end of last season.

However, former Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell, now director of football at Goodison Park, has kept a close eye on the progress of the full-back and looks set to take him to Merseyside.

Vinagre posted on his personal Instagram account to Sporting, saying: “Thankyou, best of luck for this season.”

Elsewhere, one-time Everton target Morgan Gibbs-White is not close to joining Nottingham Forest, contrary to some reports, the Express & Star understands