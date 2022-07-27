Max Kilman aiming for leadership role in Wolves dressing room

Max Kilman celebrates with team-mates (Getty)

The defender enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough campaign last year when he finally got a consistent run in the team and took his chance with both hands.

Wolves let go experienced players in John Ruddy, Fernando Marcal and Romain Saiss this summer, in a bid to give a more youthful look to the side, and Kilman is eager to step into that role this season.

“I’ve been learning a lot from all the more experienced players,” he told the Express & Star.

“I know there’s a few that have left the squad but we still have a lot of experience.

“I’m sure some players in a similar position to me feel like they need to step up a bit and become more of a leader, being more there for the boys and be more of a voice. Everyone does that in their own way.”

When asked what the aims are for the season, Kilman added: “For me personally I don’t like to set many aims.

“I just like to go game by game and give 100 per cent. I always look to improve and I think the same goes for the team.

“We don’t really set targets for the end of the season, we also go game by game and do our best by giving 100 per cent.

“I think it’s great that we’re working on a different formation but we’ve been playing a back five for a number of seasons, so it’s good to have that versatility, whether we move into a four or a five. I am happy to keep working as we are and I’m learning a lot, to make sure we’re ready for the start of the season in whatever formation it may be.”

A big talking point this summer has been the future of Ruben Neves, after he hinted he could depart when he spoke to the media after the final game of last season.

It is understood Wolves were expecting more interest in him earlier in the window but that has not materialised and he is now more likely to stay at Molineux with two years left on his deal.

Throughout the speculation, Neves has continued to stay committed to Wolves and Kilman has praised his excellent attitude.

“He’s a brilliant lad and a top, top professional,” he said.

“Of course it’s great to have him here. It’s great to have him here and it’ll give us more confidence to have him here in our team.