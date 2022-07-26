Wolves forward Fabio Silva on a mission to develop during Anderlecht loan

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The £35million forward will spend the full season at Anderlecht after agreeing a temporary move, while he has signed a one-year extension to his Wolves contract, as the club hold the option of another.

Silva made the perfect start on his debut for Anderlecht in their season opener on Sunday when he came off the bench to score in a 2-0 win.

He took his goal well but missed an easier chance just before and the 20-year-old says he has plenty to work on to return to Wolves a better player.

“I think I can do great things at this club. I came here to develop and help the team conquer good things this year,” he said via Belgian media outlet HLN Sport.

“I think I have a good chance to do brilliant things this year, but I think day by day.

“If you think too much in the future you won’t focus on the present, which is the most important thing for you and the team.

“Football is like that, sometimes you miss and sometimes you score. I am going to work in training to not miss the chances.

“You have to prepare yourself and your head to, when you have the second chance, to make sure you’re free in your head to score.

“I missed the first one but with the second one I am there and I scored.”

Silva found game time hard to come by in the Premier League last season and was often utilised as a substitute.

Despite that, the striker is adamant that he feels fit and ready for the challenges of the 2022/23 season. He added: “I feel very good. When I came here I hadn’t stopped a lot because I played for the national team too.

“I had eight or nine days of nothing and then started working to prepare the season.

“Now I want to play and have games to help the team. I take it day by day, I don’t think ‘I have to score X goals’. I think in the moment.

“I am very happy to help the team. The next game is the most important and the goals will come naturally.

“It’s a good level. This is why I chose this league too, because I think it’s a league that can give me some different things. I am very happy to be here and playing in this league.