Max Kilman calls for Wolves to build on their positive pre-season

Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers headers the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly between Besiktas and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Camilo Cano on July 23, 2022 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In the two games in front of fans in Spain, Wolves won 3-0 and 4-0 against Alaves and Besiktas as they impressed in their new shape.

Kilman now intends to build on this positive start with less than two weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season.

"It's very important we build from this and especially get our minutes up, find a new way of playing and get our rhythm together," he said.

"It's been very positive and we just need to kick on from here."

When asked what the aims are this week leading up to the short trip to Portugal, he added: "To keep getting fit as a team and get stronger. Build a better connection and be ready for the first game at Leeds."

Head coach Bruno Lage has been working tirelessly with his players in training on the new formations and has been going into depth to finesse the tactics.

Although Lage intends to have both four and five-at-the-back formations as options, meaning they may not change to a four this campaign, Kilman has been enjoying the challenge.

"Of course it's much different to playing in a back five but it's something I need to learn from and get used to," Kilman said.

"It's all positive and good for us. We can learn playing different formations and different positions, so it's all positive for everyone.

"To be fair, I'm enjoying it. It's always important as a footballer to be able to adapt to new formations or positions.

"I try to be as versatile as I can so I'm enjoying it and learning a lot. I'm making sure I get better as the team gets better together.

"It's really good. There's been lots of positives from it.

"I just need to enjoy the journey and whatever comes in front, you just have to deal with it."

Kilman and new signing Nathan Collins started together against Besiktas and formed a good partnership – which Kilman believes proves Wolves' depth in defence.

"It was really good (playing with him) and he's settled in really well," he said.

"He's a very good lad and a very good player as well, as we can see. It's great to have him here.

"He's a really good player and experienced as well, for his young age. He knows what he's doing.

"He's a great addition to the team and we have great choices in all positions, which is most important.