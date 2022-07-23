Steve Bull: Wolves proved against Levante that they have fight in them!

Yerson Mosquera is challenged by Roger Marti Salvador (Getty)

Thursday’s chaotic behind-closed-doors game in Spain saw four players sent off in the first half. Yerson Mosquera and Daniel Podence were our men to be given their marching orders before both teams were allowed to restart the second period with 11.

It is not every day you see something like that, but I’m quite happy with it. What it showed me is they’ve got a bit of fight and guts about them.

I don’t mind that as long as it doesn’t turn into silliness.

You always want that competitive edge – whether it’s a friendly or a league game. We had some scrapes during my time as well.

I like the way they competed and stuck up for themselves. Yes, we lost 2-1, but I’m not worried about that.

They have gone over there to Alicante to work on their fitness, bond further as a group, and it seems to have worked.

It has been two mixed games, but we have come through them unscathed, so it’s a good pre-season so far.

The 4-0 win over Alaves came on Wednesday night and that goal from Max Kilman was a sight to behold.

That is one of the best I’ve seen in a long time in a Wolves shirt, apart from Ruben Neves’s series of top-corner strikes. Kilman is coming on leaps and bounds and making brilliant progress.

Someone else playing with a smile on their face is Morgan Gibbs-White.

He had been linked with a move away, but he looks to be enjoying himself in a Wolves shirt again.

Morgan, having been out on loan and learned a few things, will know he has to keep his head down to earn a place in the team and work his socks off.

It appears he has come back and done that, and he could have a significant role to play.