Nathan Collins: I'll give everything for the Wolves badge

Nathan Collins in action for Wolves in their pre-season friendly with Levante (Getty)

The 21-year-old became Wolves’ first signing of the summer when he arrived from Burnley for a fee of £20.5million last week.

He adds significant depth to the centre-back position and his versatility means he can play across the defence and in both four and five-at-the-back formations.

Now, the Republic of Ireland international is vowing to prove to the fans why Wolves brought him to the club.

When asked what the Wolves supporters can expect from him, Collins said: “I’ll give everything to the badge. I’ll try my hardest and give 100 per cent. The minimum you’ll get is 100 percent from me. If I’m ever below that I’ll be disappointed in myself.

“I want to play an attractive style of football, I want to defend, I want to keep clean sheets and I want to win games. I have high standards so I’m expecting big stuff from the club as well.”