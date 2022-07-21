Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 8

Wolves Tour Diary

Pre-season tours have you working and subsequently eating at the strangest times - but our grilled chicken, avocado salad and mini magnums at 12.10am were the latest of the trip so far!

And then it was back in the car and a return to Wolves' training facility for more action vs Spanish opposition.

Car karaoke Bieber style

It's been a battle of music in the car so far, Liam's Indie Rock Arctic Monkeys-style vs my 90's pop Britney - but today there was a meeting of minds and Justin Bieber finally provided a pleasing outcome for all involved.

LK: Considering it's my first pre-season tour, I now realise what Judah meant when he said the hours were insane! It's been exceptionally rewarding, however, especially when you get a game like the Levante one. The Bieber tunes were a bit low-key for the match action, in hindsight.

So, to the game - in searing 34-degree heat with virtually no shade for anyone.

And what a game it was - you have never, NEVER seen anything like this!

Four sendings off, two from Wolves in Mosquera and Podence, five scuffles, a 42-minute half followed by a 43-minute half, 10vs10, then 9vs9 finishing with 11vs11!

Yerson heads for an early bath

It's certainly one of the most bizarre games of football I will ever witness as a journalist - and it's in PRE-SEASON.

I'd love to be a fly-on-the-wall in the post-match team meeting later this afternoon.

It certainly made the analysis video very spicy and with the whole world able to watch free on Wolves' YouTube channel, everyone got to see the Battle of Benidorm for themselves.

LK: What a game. We thought 4-0 over Alaves and a Max Kilman wondergoal was exciting, but this was on another level. Levante's tactics started it and Wolves fought back, resulting in a bizarre game in which we were very fortunate not to see a serious injury. It made it worthwhile as I roasted underneath the sun.

Keen with the produce

A quick detour to the apartment after dropping off one of our journalist colleagues (you owe us a few beers Alex Dicken), a quick run into the hottest supermarket on earth and a smoked salmon, avocado, poached egg brunch later, we were ready to continue working through the afternoon into the early evening.

A second podcast of the week had always been planned, but with the amount of material over the previous 12 hours, it wasn't difficult writing a loose script.

Ep 255 - The Benidorm Royal Rumble!



- Alaves demolition

- New shape

- Partnerships developing

- Segway tours

- 9vs9 Battle Royal

- Meat and Veg gate

- Injuries



Running time - 52 mins



RT for Battle of Benidorm team sheet! History in the making!#wwfc https://t.co/hBa5DLuCH4 pic.twitter.com/or00GR64ml — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) July 21, 2022

We finished around 7pm which was welcome relief after the night before.

I've been sat in with my highlighters doing fantasy football research as I have a four-hour live Fantasy Premier League draft on Saturday morning that I need to prepare for - sad I know!

Fantasy Premier League draft prep

So much has gone on over the past few days, it's crazy to think we've only got a couple of days left.

I'm already starting to miss the place, but there's still plenty of action on the way.

Tomorrow we're sitting down with £20.5m man Nathan Collins before we're back at it covering the clash with Besiktas on Saturday- hopefully with a few less cards!