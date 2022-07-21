Notification Settings

FOUR sent-off in the Battle of Benidorm: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Mosquera and Podence reds - WATCH

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah as an innocent pre-season diary turned into chaos!

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
The Spanish side took the lead after half an hour through Roger Marti Salvador, but the real talking points came just minutes later when Levante team-mate Enis Bardhi fouled Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera, who reacted angrily.

Both players squared off and both benches got involved, before both were sent off.

Moments later Daniel Podence and an unnamed Levante player got into a heated scuffle and they were also given their marching orders at the end of an incredible first half.

The second half began after the referee allowed both teams to restart with a full XI, however those sent off were not involved.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

