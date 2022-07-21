FOUR sent-off in the Battle of Benidorm: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Mosquera and Podence reds - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The Spanish side took the lead after half an hour through Roger Marti Salvador, but the real talking points came just minutes later when Levante team-mate Enis Bardhi fouled Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera, who reacted angrily.

Both players squared off and both benches got involved, before both were sent off.

Moments later Daniel Podence and an unnamed Levante player got into a heated scuffle and they were also given their marching orders at the end of an incredible first half.