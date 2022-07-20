Notification Settings

Wolves Women head to AFC Telford United with new deal

By Lewis Cox

Wolves Women will play at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head from next season after a new partnership between the clubs.

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head will play host to Wolves Women from the start of 2022/23
Dan McNamara’s Wolves side have enjoyed an extremely successful few years, including the Northern Premier League title last season – though they lost out on promotion via a play-off.

Wolves Women previously played at AFC Wulfrunians’ CKW Stadium.

The partnership will also see Wolves under-23s play some of their fixtures at Telford’s home.

The news brings to an end West Bromwich Albion’s one-year stay at the New Bucks Head. That deal was understood to initially be two years and has been ended as Telford and Wolves re-establish their agreement.

Wolves’ under-23s previously played home fixtures at the National League North club until two years ago, but the pitch has since been fully renovated.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

