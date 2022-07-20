Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 7

Tour Diary

A lovely espresso on the balcony and a bottle of water followed by a healthy breakfast.

Service with a smile

I might not have mentioned but Liam and myself have individual roles this trip.

I’m designated driver and the official pre-season cook. Keeno is the navigator and cleaner.

The relationship is working perfectly so far.

However, it’s not been great for his phone battery life as it’s constantly on Google Maps!

Keeno's battery on a daily basis

LK: My phone might be struggling, but the dynamic between us is working pretty perfectly. However, as I'm writing this I'm sat at 11.30pm waiting for my dinner!

With Wolves’ first match of the tour a 7pm kick-off (local time), we had the morning to finally hit the gym.

The running has been great, but we’ve bypassed the weights room on more than one occasion and Kenno has been keen to flex his muscles and pump some iron.

A positive session was interrupted on one occasion by Liam’s arch enemy – a spider.

Whether it was the cretin he duelled with on the balcony of our apartment the night before remains to be seen.

But it does open up the option of a trilogy so I’m going to say we haven’t seen the last of our eight-legged friend.

LK: It was good to finally get in the gym and we made good use of our free morning before a long evening of work! Unfortunately spiders seem to be following me around, and this one I didn't get a chance to kill.

With all our equipment charged to the absolute max, apart from a certain iPhone, we drove to Benidorm strip, which had been taken over by Wolves supporters.

A sea of gold and black was there for all to see with everyone enjoying the gorgeous weather and the magnificent prices of the beer.

We hooked up with Mike Heighway, the chairman of Costa Blanca Wolves Supporters’ Club.

Amazing support - Costa Blanca Wolves

It fantastic to have so many ex-pats around the world and it was a pleasure to interview him about the joy of his beloved team coming to Alicante.

Mike told me he had ordered three coaches for the game against Alaves and seven for Saturday’s clash with Besiktas - Quite incredible!

LK: It was a good laugh popping in to see a few Wolves fans, who completely took over that pub. Just imagine what the strip will be like tonight...! Carnage!

We then took the 20 minute journey to the Camilo Cano stadium for the big game.

I may or may not have had my first close shave in the car – forgot to look left at a roundabout – but I blame Liam’s terrible music that I was trying to turn down.

LK: Unfortunately Judah is stretching the truth again, as there was no music on! His driving has been steady, no major complaints and the dynamic works well as I said above, but I've never seen anyone look so late at a roundabout.

I’m still writing this diary so we made it ok– and so did well over one thousand Wolves fans!

It feels like such a long time since we saw Bruno’s men in action. Let the games commence!

Oh and what a game - yes Alaves were very poor.

Neto and Morgan combine (Getty)

But Neves & Moutinho as delicious as ever, Neto, Podence and Raul on the scoresheet.

Morgan Gibbs-White looking like a real player and Max Kilman scoring the goal of the season.

All in all - can't ask for much more than that!