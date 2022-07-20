Max Kilman excited by signing of Wolves new boy Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins (Getty)

Collins became the club’s first signing of the summer when he joined from Burnley last week in a £20.5million deal and the 21-year-old adds much-needed depth at centre-back.

The Republic of Ireland defender has settled in well with his team-mates, having joined in time to fly out for the pre-season camp in Spain, and Kilman believes he will bring new quality to the squad, as well as ‘healthy competition’.

“He’s a very nice guy and very friendly,” Kilman said. “He’s a very good player as well, you can see his quality straight away. He’s very strong, good on the ball and he’ll be a good addition to our team.

“He’s very laid back and good to get along with, everyone is getting along with him already. The manager always said from last season that we want good competition.

“It’s good to have players who are competing for the same spot because it keeps everyone performing at their best.

“That’s in training or games, the competition is very healthy.”

Kilman played the majority of last season on the right of the back three, despite being left-footed.

In Collins, Wolves have bought a natural right-sided defender that will add balance to the side.

When asked if Collins’ arrival could mean Kilman moves back to the left, he added: “To be honest I’m not sure.

“We’re still working a lot in training and trying different things in all positions.

“I’m making sure I’m ready to learn and play wherever, if I get the opportunity.

“It’s good that last season I played a lot on the right, which I haven’t done before, so it was a very good experience.

“I learned a lot from it and became a lot more comfortable playing on the right, if I have to.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Silva's loan move to Anderlecht has been officially unveiled.

The striker will spend the season in Belgium and will have his full wages covered, while he has also signed a one-year contract extension with Wolves, taking his deal until 2026.