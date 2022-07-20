Notification Settings

Alaves 0 Wolves 4: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves ' 4-0 win over Alaves in Benidorm.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
The Premier League side dominated the Spanish second division club from the opening minute and looked after the ball well.

Raul Jimenez handed Wolves a deserved lead with a trademark nerve-free penalty before Pedro Neto calmly slotted home a second – as Wolves’ free-flowing attacking football proved impressive.

A second half formation change saw Daniel Podence occupy the number 10 role and just six minutes after he came on he headed home the third, despite being 5ft 4ins tall.

Centre-back Max Kilman added a wonderful fourth goal with a 70-yard charge forward before slotting home, as Wolves capped off a superb win.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

