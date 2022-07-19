Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 6

Wolves tour diary

A grand total of 45 minutes of kip before we had to be up for Wolves training at 7am.

Granted we didn't finish work until the early hours, but there's nothing worse than just staring at an alarm clock.

Late finish…early start 🥱



Quick 🥣 & on the way to #wwfc training



I also heard Liam up and around quite a bit through the night which didn't help matters.

I also heard Liam up and around quite a bit through the night which didn't help matters.

Although as he informed me in the morning - the lad sleepwalks and has night terrors! I'm locking my door for the rest of the trip!

LK: As a very deep sleeper I often speak in my sleep and occasionally get up and move around - I have absolutely no idea why last night I jumped up and ran to the bathroom, before waking up wondering what was going on!

Wolves training shenanigans

But we were soon wide-awake in the 32-degree heat (yes, it's way cooler over here) as the players were put through their paces with a series of games.

It was a different type of session - a lot more team spirit orientated with football elements at the core.

They really are a close nit group - and halfway through the session, walking in over our shoulder, who else but Mr Adama Traore fresh from his flight from Barcelona.

Adama is back!

The good news was he was back on the grass and doing some individual work following a hamstring scan as was Nelson Semedo who looks to be responding well to his carefully designed rehab programme.

Bruno Lage was also across a couple of times to detail how and why they are working the way they are - it's so refreshing to have a manager who is genuinely passionate and open about how he wants to play and to give this type of access.

Bruno having a chat

LK: As always it was a brilliant session and gave us another good, and different, insight. Everyone has welcomed us in with superb access and it means we can bring the readers more content on a regular basis.

Liam then sat down with analysts Jhony Conceicao and Diogo Camacho to give a fascinating insight into how they prepare the team before games.

The passion was there for all to see and Liam's full interview will be available later in the week.

Liam interviewing Jhony Conceicao and Diogo Camacho

LK: Following the chat with Alex Silva and Carlos Cachada, it was great to sit down with more of the backroom staff. With contrasting experience but equal passion, they were generous with their time and it was a pleasure.

Now I've had to question some of Keeno's shirts this trip, many of which he tells me are what the cool kids are wearing.

So, when he nipped downstairs for five minutes, I thought it would only be fair if I gave the great British public the deciding vote.

At the moment of writing this, the votes were split right down the middle!

At the moment of writing this, the votes were split right down the middle!

LK: It won't surprise you that privately Judah says he likes my shirts, but frankly I couldn't care less anyway as he isn't exactly Gok Wan!

If you listen to the podcast or watch the videos, you'll also know that Liam is very much into his martial arts.

And I'm sure on the mat, he's incredibly feared by his opposition - which begs the question why he was so scared of the tinyiest spider you have ever seen in your entire life.

Liam vs Spider - A fight to the death

At arms length and with a water bottle, he duelled the microscopic eight-legged friend over the balcony with one of the contenders eventually falling to their death.

So tomorrow, the true action begins and I'll be bringing you full match coverage for the game with Alaves alongside Black Widow.