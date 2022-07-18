'A very impressive young man!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on 'Matija Šarkić and his Wolves desire - WATCH

The new number two spoke exclusively to the Express and Star about his burning ambition for first team action at Wolves.
Liam Keen and Nathan Judah discuss both keepers and how they will be crucial to Wolves' success this season.
Matija Šarkić is one confident young man!
