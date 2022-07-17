Notification Settings

Wolves in Alicante: Max Kilman ahead of schedule in injury return - WATCH

When the severity of Max Kilman's ankle ligament injury was unveiled, it was believed the central defender would face a race against time to be fit for the start of the season.

Max Kilman is ahead of schedule - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's latest video
But his return thanks to the excellent work of the medical department has meant he has been in full training since his return to Compton and is pain free and ready to go.

