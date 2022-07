Nathan Judah and Liam Keen in Alicante 2022

The winger flew with the squad to Alicante on Tuesday but did not take part in training with the team and instead focused on strength and conditioning work.

It is understood he sustained the hamstring injury, which is not expected to be serious, before the squad flew out for their pre-season camp.

Now, the 26-year-old has flown across Spain to Barcelona today for a scan on the injury.