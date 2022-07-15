Fun in the sun for Wolves – and we’ll be there too!

ALICANTE, SPAIN - JULY 13: Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers is splashed by Jose Sa and Ruben Neves in a game of head tennis in the pool following a Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session on July 13, 2022 in Alicante, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves correspondent Liam Keen and digital sports editor Nathan Judah have arrived in Alicante as Wolves enjoy a warm weather training camp as their pre-season preparations intensify.

Throughout the trip, the Express & Star will be bringing readers exclusive interviews with first-team stars and promising talents as well as engaging features on how elite clubs prepare their athletes for the gruelling campaign. Keen and Judah will also write a daily diary outlining all the pre-season action.

With a focus on training and pre-season friendlies, listeners and viewers can also enjoy two Wolves podcasts during the Spain trip as well as daily videos focusing on the talking points from the day as Bruno Lage gets his players up to speed for the Premier League.

ALICANTE, SPAIN - JULY 13: Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers takes an ice bath following a Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session on July 13, 2022 in Alicante, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Wolves squad arrived at their base on Tuesday and started training on Wednesday at the start of an intense 12-day camp.

The players are training early in the morning and then late in the evening before dinner, to avoid the highest temperatures in the middle of the day. They have access to three pristine pitches and a state-of-the-art gym that has been built just in time for Wolves to be the first to use it.

During the hours between both training sessions they will mostly be given time to rest and recover, while using the swimming pool facilities on offer.

The squad will not train twice on days they are playing friendlies but will still have a morning session.

Next Wednesday (July 20), they will play their first ever game with Deportivo Alaves, who have just been relegated to the second tier of Spanish football. That fixture kicks-off at 7pm at the Camilo Cano Stadium and will give Lage the first chance to assess his squad this summer in front of supporters.

Joao Moutinho on the ball during Wolves’ first pre-season training session on their trip to Alicante in Spain

The next day Wolves then play Levante behind closed doors – however the game is being streamed for free on YouTube – before a clash with Besiktas on the Saturday (July 23), as they return to the Camilo Cano Stadium.

The Besiktas game will be a repeat of the two Europa League fixtures from the 2019/20 season, where Wolves won twice – 1-0 in Turkey and 4-0 at Molineux.