Wolves in talks to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins

By Liam Keen

Wolves are in talks to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins, the Express & Star understands.

Nathan Collins during his time at Stoke. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire.
The 21-year only signed for the Clarets last summer, in a £12million move from Stoke.

Originally from Ireland, Collins came through at Dublin-based club Cherry Orchard before moving to Stoke as a youngster.

Primarily a centre-back, Collins has also played at right-back and could prove a useful option in Wolves' defence, as Bruno Lage chases his first signing of the summer.

Reports have suggested talks are ongoing over a £20.5million deal for the defender who has six appearances and one goal for the senior Republic of Ireland national squad, after making his debut in October last year.

In an impressive first season in the Premier League with Burnley, he made 19 appearances and scored two goals.

