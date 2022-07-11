Liam Keen comment: Wolves winger Chiquinho can bounce back with a bang

Chiquinho (Getty)

It is been a quiet and slow summer for incomings so far, as supporters grow increasingly frustrated at the lack of new arrivals.

Wolves are working on targets and Chiquinho’s nasty blow may force their hand again.

With Nelson Semedo injured and Ki-Jana Hoever sent out on-loan to PSV, Chiquinho was seen as a possible option at right-wing-back – as well as a forward option.

His versatility is important, particularly while Semedo recovers, and his injury leaves Wolves with a gap to fill and some of their exciting youngsters – such as Harry Birtwistle and Dexter Lembikisa – are unlikely to be ready for the rigours of the Premier League.

Even if Semedo does return quickly, Wolves only have Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jonny Castro-Otto as fellow wing-backs, meaning Chiquinho’s injury likely forces them into a loan deal at the very least, to ensure Bruno Lage is not short-handed.

Although fans will be upset with the lack of signings and squad issues, first and foremost this injury is a desperate blow for a young player trying to forge a career at the top.

The 22-year-old is raw, exciting and clearly talented. Last season he showed bright glimpses of his ability and willingness to throw himself into the action.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking thing is that Chiquinho probably would have got much more game time in the upcoming 2022/23 season. Not only because of the situation at right-wing-back, but because of how quickly he showed his worth and built a relationship with the fans and his team-mates.

The youngster – who signed from Portuguese club Estoril in January – has formed a close friendship with Ait-Nouri, Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera and is also a popular figure among the rest of the squad.

Now, Chiquinho has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Following surgery he will miss at least six months, which could easily reach nine months depending on his rehabilitation.